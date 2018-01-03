A theatre academy in Dunstable is holding free auditions for A Midsummer Night’s Dream - The Musical on Saturday, January 6, and Saturday, January 13.

The Hayley Otway Theatre Academy, which launched last year, is inviting people aged between three and 18 to audition for a part in the academy’s latest musical.

Auditions will be held at the theatre academy base at All Saints Academy, Houghton Road, Dunstable. All students aged six to 18 will also have the opportunity to perform with the Academy at the O2 in May.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream - The Musical will be performed at The Court Theatre, Tring, on June 17. For more information about the school or to audition visit: www.hotacademy.co.uk.