EastEnders star takes to stage as panto returns to Dunstable

Television star Charlie Brooks takes to the stage in Dunstable next month for the Grove Theatre pantomime Snow White.

Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders. Her portrayal earned her National Television Award nominations as both Most Popular Newcomer and Most Popular Actress, alongside numerous other nominations and wins.

Charlie’s other extensive television credits include Robin Hood, Love Soup, Angel of Death and Bleak House (all for BBC), Suspects (Channel 5) and Wired (ITV). On stage, Charlie received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire (Curve, Leicester) and as Sandra in Beautiful Thing (Arts Theatre, London and national our), among others.

As herself, Charlie has appeared on numerous television shows, including The Chase: Celebrity Special; Celebrity Juice; Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special; Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule; Loose Women and I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, which she won in 2012.

Charlie will play the role of Queen Ivannah in Snow White. The cast also includes Joseph Elliott as Muddles and Richard David-Caine as Herman the Henchman.

Snow White runs from Friday. December 7, to Monday, December 31.

Tickets start at £15.50. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.