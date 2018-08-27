Enjoy a night of laughter in Luton with the Desi Central crew

Desi Central return to Luton for an evening of laughter on Saturday, September 29.

The evening will be hosted by Mickey Sharma with comedy from Sukh Ojla, Aatif Nawaz and Omar Hamdi.

Mickey started comedy in July 2009 and now works as a full-time comic and travels all over the UK and sometimes abroad. Amongst other competitions, he won the Bath Comedy Festival New Act Competition in 2010.

Sukh Kaur Ojla is a UK based actress, writer, comedian and “professional daydreamer”. She was recently selected for the BBC Asian Network Live event – her observation about the disadvantages of having to move back in with her parents, including not being allowed to ever turn over from the Sikh channel, featured as one of the funniest moments of the night.

Fresh from a national tour supporting Russell Kane, various TV appearances, and presenting for BBC Radio 2, Omar Hamdi is “just what the comedy scene has been crying out for” according to the Daily Telegraph. As a high-energy, affable Welsh-Egyptian comic, Omar makes the personal political and the political personal.

Aatif Nawaz is an award-winning British-Pakistani television presenter and stand-up comedian. He has also won acclaim for his acting, filmmaking, radio presenting and writing.

Call 01582 878100 to book.