Explosive thrills as circus with a difference comes to Luton

A breathtaking mix of acrobatics, surprising aerial feats and masterful juggling comes to Luton this month courtesy of The Exploded Circus.

The show weaves a story without words, where six women come together to seek order in the chaos.

The Exploded Circus invites audiences into a moment where an explosion has been frozen in time, the remnants of a big top caught mid-air - with everything from the circus ring, sequins and fairground horses suspended above the ground. With striking imagery and subtle humour, the show explores themes around change, hope and belonging.

The production is presented by contemporary circus company Mimbre.

Director Lina Johansson said: “With a feeling that the world around us is on the cusp of big changes, I want to create a performance reflecting on this in a microcosm.

“Be it Brexit, global warming or the refugee crisis, there is a strong feeling of change and upheaval around us. I want to use the show to reflect, as well as imagine what could come from this change and how we can use it to grow. I want audiences to feel the palpable uncertainty around us, but also nurture a feeling of hope.”

The show comes to St George’s Square from June 23 to 24 as part of arts festival Imagine Luton. Visit imagineluton.co.uk for details.