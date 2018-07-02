Hit man Pete Waterman tells all in Dunstable about life at the top of pop

He’s the man behind some of the biggest hits in pop history and has worked with many of the world’s greatest stars.

And now theatregoers in Dunstable can discover more about the remarkable life of Pete Waterman when he comes to the Grove Theatre next week.

The show follows on from his sell-out Royal Festival Hall ‘A Life in Song’ concert and gives the audience a chance to hear from one of the most prolific music moguls of a generation.

Pete Waterman was behind more than 100 Top 40 UK

hits and 40 million record sales.

He will take centre stage and talk about his fascinating career, love of music, stories behind some of the biggest artists and songs in the world that he has been involved with and well as his love of trains and his involvement in the great British railway.

Waterman promises to reveal never-before-heard stories and anecdotes about his career and those of the leading artists he has been involved with – such as Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer, Jason Donovan, Bananarama, Steps and many more, including Dead or Alive, Rick Astley, Mel and Kim, Sinitta and Sir Cliff

Richard.

Pete Waterman comes to the Grove on Friday, July 13.

Tickets are £27.50. Call 01582 602080 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.