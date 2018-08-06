Jamie Raven brings magic with a big twist to Dunstable venue

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Raven is coming to Dunstable with his new show Making Magic – a look at how magicians do what they do.

The show will culminate in a random member of the audience, with absolutely no performing experience whatsoever, being turned into a magician in order to perform the final trick of the show live on stage with Jamie.

Jamie Raven burst onto an unsuspecting world during the 2015 series of Britain’s Got Talent. His magic amazed audiences and even made Simon Cowell exclaim “I now finally believe in magic!” en route to reaching the final and finishing, in his own words, as “Top Human”, having been beaten by a performing dog.

His appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and other subsequent performances have now been seen over 450 million times online and on TV In November and December 2015, Jamie headlined The Illusionists at The Shaftesbury Theatre, which went on to break the box office record for a limited engagement and in doing so became the most successful magic show in the history of London’s West End.

In 2016 and 2017, he took his own one man show on a tour across five countries, playing 120 shows across 105 different venues.

Jamie Raven performs at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Tuesday October 23. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.