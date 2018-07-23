Joe Pasquale to share a few of his favourite things on stage in Dunstable

It’s 30 years since comedian Joe Pasquale burst into the public consciousness when he appeared on the ITV talent show New Faces.

And Joe is celebrating this auspicious moment with a tour stopping off in Dunstable on September 20.

Joe will treat audiences to a “comedic mega mix” of some of his most popular work with some new surprises mixed in as well.

The multi-talented comic is known for his boundless energy and versatility. Currently garnering critical acclaim for his performance as the hapless and accident prone Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em on its debut UK theatre tour, Joe has also starred as King Arthur in Spamalot and as Leo Bloom in the touring production of The Producers, among other shows.

Joe is regular on our TV screens - he was crowned King of the Jungle in the 2004 I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series, learned to skate in Dancing on Ice in 2013, hosted The Price Is Right on ITV and makes regular appearances on Tonight At The London Palladium.

He also competed alongside Fatima Whitbread and Sally Gunnell in Total Wipeout and attempted to smash the record for the most amount of martial arts throws in a minute on Guinness World Records.

Tickets cost £18.

Call the Grove Theatre on 01582 602080 to book.