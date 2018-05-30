Lots to laugh about as comedy night comes to Luton venue

The Official Comedy Club arrives at the Grosvenor Casino in Luton next week.

The show promises three comedians from the circuit that launched today’s stars such as Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Al Murray, Jason Manford and more.

The event is hosted by Kevin McCarthy. Described by The Stage as “the ad lib expert” and a Club Mirror Comedian of the Year Award winner and support act for Lee Evans, Kevin has compered and headlined at all the major comedy clubs in the UK. He is also the regular warm up act for the BBC series Later with Jools Holland.

The opening comedian is Colin Cole. Colin is literally one of the biggest names in comedy in Australia - not only is he 6ft 7ins, he is also known for his hugely dynamic performance. His delivery is fast and furious, and his material ranges from the topical to the observational. He’s been described by The New York Times as “one of the most exciting performers to come out of Australia since Skippy”.

The headliner is Mike Gunn. Mike is one of the most recognisable names and faces in comedy through his deadpan character. A misspent youth and a series of grim jobs cultivated his “dry as a bone” but rib-achingly funny outlook on life.

The show takes place on Wednesday, June 6. Call 01582 813780 or visit www.grosvenorcasinos.com to book.