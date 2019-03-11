'The History Guy' Dan Snow will bring the past to life on Dunstable stage

He believes that history is “the most exciting thing that has ever happened to anyone on this planet”.

And Dan Snow will share his infectious enthusiasm for the topic when he comes to Dunstable next week.

Dan, who runs his own online TV channel, History Hit TV, and has a regular history’ slot on The One Show, will tell memorable anecdotes from his career as an historian and broadcaster.

Audiences are in for an additional treat as the show will have its own exclusive local element that will see Dan present historical facts about the town and area. There will also be a chance at the end of the show to engage with Dan during a 20 minute Q&A. Dan’s tales will be enhanced with compelling digital imagery.

Dan said: “There are national treasures in every postcode. It’s a wonderful opportunity to go out and see the country. Before a show I tweet and ask people what I should be seeing in their area and the response is always great.”

The son of legendary broadcaster Peter Snow and the nephew of Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow, Dan attributes his love of history to his childhood when he spent weekends being taken to castles, battlefields, country houses and churches.

Dan Snow – An Evening with the History Guy is at the Grove Theatre on Friday, March 22, from 7.30pm. Call 01582 602080 to book.