CBeebies' Andy Day will be performing a weekend of special shows at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Fans of Andy Day and dinosaurs will be able to experience some Mesozoic, musical magic this September, when the star of kids’ TV performs at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Due to popular demand, the Zoo’s colossal dinosaur experience will now stay open until the end of October, and to celebrate, children’s TV presenter Andy Day will be performing a weekend of special, live shows featuring his famous dinosaur raps.

On Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, young children can Allosaurus-Sing and Allosaurus-Shout along with Andy as he raps his way through fun facts about the T-Rex, Diplodocus and more.

Kids will be jumping for joy to see Andy’s live, outdoor shows Bursting with rhymes, actions and fun, it’s the perfect way to round off the summer.

When the show is over, there is more excitement to come at Zoorassic Park, a prehistoric world where families come face-to-face with immense, moving and roaring dinosaurs, including an 11m tall brachiosaurus and a 12m long tyrannosaurus rex.

Included in Zoo entry, visitors encounter lesser-known creatures like the carnivorous utahraptor and winged archaeopteryx, as well as spot dino-fan favourites like the triceratops and stegosaurus.

Plus, children can find out for themselves if they have what it takes to be a paleontologist by grabbing a brush and taking part in a Dino Dig, getting to work unearthing three buried species.

Best known for its own colossal beasts that graze enormous enclosures, like the Zoo’s two herds of prehistoric looking rhinoceroses, the UK’s largest Zoo is home to over 9,500 amazing animals, including Amur tigers, spritely squirrel monkeys and adorable otters.

Proudly helping to protect threatened species, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has contributed to reintroductions of extinct-in-the-wild species, such as the Przewalski’s horse and the Scimitar Horned Oryx, and through their entry fee, every visitor is contributing to ZSL’s worldwide conservation work for animals and their habitats.

To be part of the rap-tor-ous weekend, visit zsl.org/andyday by 11pm on Monday, August 23, and register your interest.

Only those registered will be able to snap up their free Andy Day show tickets, along with paid zoo entry or zoo membership.