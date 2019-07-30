Get up close to playful primates at Woburn Safari Park's new Land of Lemurs

There’s nothing demure about this lemur…

He’s quite happy to show off for the crowds at Woburn Safari Park’s latest attraction.

The Land of Lemurs, which opened this month, is an immersive ‘walk-through’ experience.

It lets visitors get up close and personal with the playful primates as they enjoy their favourite activity - sunbathing.

Wander through the large tree-filled enclosure and watch the lemurs use their hands and feet to skilfully spring through the treetops.

Their new spacious houses are specially designed to provide the best animal husbandry and have state of the art UV lighting to boost the lemurs’ health in the darker winter months.

You’ll easily recognise ring-tailed lemurs, black and white ruffed lemurs, red fronted lemurs and red bellied lemurs as they wander freely around you.

Elsewhere in the park this summer, see if you can spot the fresh-faced babies, including fluffy penguin chicks, wallaby joeys and the gorgeous baby monkeys.

Be sure to hop aboard the Great Woburn Railway, which will take you to meet and feed the friendly alpaca herd at the new Alpaca Outpost – including the two adorable alpaca babies, Taco and Tarquin.

Plus get close enough to touch an elephant during their daily meet and greet demonstration, or go along to the Elephant Appreciation Weekend on August 10 and 11 for fun games, a fantastic raffle and the chance to have a photo with an elephant, all in aid of the International Elephant Foundation.

