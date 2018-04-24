VIDEO: The Interview That Goes Wrong at Milton Keynes Theatre

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society have been busy bringing Susie H K Brideswell's whodunnit Murder at Haversham Manor to Milton Keynes Theatre this week

We talked to the head of the society and director of the show Chris Bean and Robert Grove who describes himself as a leading member of the society. Things may have not gone entirely to plan.

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong is performed at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday April 28. Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or by calling 0844 871 7652