Wake up to Sleeping Beauty in Dunstable

Dunstable is getting ready to wake up to panto season as Sleeping Beauty takes to the stage at the Grove Theatre.

Running from Friday December 8 to Tuesday January 2, the festive spectacular will star John Partridge, who is best known for his role as Christian Clarke in EastEnders but has become a West End star in his own right.

John has worked with several rock and pop acts, including U2 and the Pet Shop Boys and he was invited to judge Lloyd Webber’s TV show, Over The Rainbow. He appeared in La Cage Aux Folles, A Chorus Line and Chicago, and will be turning on the charm as the Prince, having originally trained in ballet at the Royal Ballet Lower School.

Sally Lindsay, who played Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, will take no nonsense as the wicked fairy godmother Carabosse. Sally has starred on screen in series including Mount Pleasant, Open All Hours and Scott & Bailey, as well as appearing as a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Bringing wholesome goodness to the stage will be CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley as Fairy Moonbeam in Sleeping Beauty. Rebecca is best known for her energetic and bubbly role in CBeebies’ Justin’s House and Swashbuckle, but more recently CBeebies fans will be watching her on the hit children’s TV show Let’s Play.

Tickets start at £12.75. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.