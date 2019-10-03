Yikes! Dracula is coming to Toddington

Get out your garlic and sharpen your stakes, because Dracula is coming to Toddington’s TADS Theatre.

Dracula, a Third Man Missing Production, written by Roderick Eyre, is based on the original book by Bram Stoker.

A spokesman said: “This new interpretation, in the form of an epic poem, recounts the original story which draws on Victorian fears of death and disease, depicted through the vampire myth.

“Adapted for the stage by Lucy Rai and Roderick Eyre, this theatrical performance utilises live action, screen projections, atmospheric lighting and mood music, specially composed for the production by Steven Mead, to bring you drama and chills in a brand-new, ‘not–to-be-missed’ production.

“This highly entertaining, powerful show adaptation of the famous novel, Dracula, with added original music, makes it the best musical to see this October, just in time for Hallowe’en.”

It is showing at the TADS Theatre, Conger Lane for one night only, on October 5.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search ‘Dracula: a Third Man Missing Production’.