A shed for YAWN’s allotment - thanks to Vauxhall volunteers

Volunteers from Vauxhall headed up to Stockwood allotments to help Luton-based charitable group YAWN build a shed.

The group provides day opportunities for young adults with learning disabilities. It’s a non-profit community interest company which was set up by two parents with disabled young people who had nowhere to go. Now YAWN and YAWN Life offer a place and a whole range of purposeful activities.

They were recently given an allotment and contacted Vauxhall to see if the automotive giant would supply and fit a shed as part of their support programme for local charities.

Vauxhall community co-ordinator Cherie Denton agreed and co-opted contractor Careys to help.

She said: “They kindly supplied the sand and paving slabs for the base of the shed and helped our volunteers lay it.

“Many small Vauxhall teams were involved - from plant, warehouse, technical centre and communications.

“YAWN support worker Jim came along with some young people to finish up.

“They now have an indoor workshop and dry space in case of inclement weather.”