Appeal after armed robbery at Barton Rovers

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at Barton Rovers FC on Wednesday (19 July) between 12.30am and 1am.

Three young men wearing masks entered the clubhouse and approached a lone member of bar staff. They took money from the till and then demanded access to the safe, threatening the worker with what appeared to be a small handgun.

Det Con Mark Amey said: “The staff member has been subjected to a highly traumatic experience which has understandably left them shaken, and a significant amount of money has been stolen.

“This is unacceptable and I would ask anyone who can assist the investigation to come forward and help us get justice for the club.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Mark Amey on 101 quoting reference number 10 of 19 July or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.