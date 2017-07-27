Barnfield College plan for the future moves a step closer

Have your say

A brand new, centrally located Further Education College for Luton has moved a step closer after land for the development was secured.

Barnfield College has purchased Bute Street car park, with contracts exchanged earlier this week.

The new build will replace its existing campuses on New Bedford Road and Enterprise Way as part of the college’s three year development plan.

“This marks an important milestone in realising our vision of reclaiming the excellence of old that Barnfield was renowned”, said College Principal Tim Eyton-Jones.

“This will provide the people of Luton and particularly our students, a state-of- the-art college with world-class facilities, in a truly fantastic location that is accessible by all.

“We have a pivotal role in supporting Luton’s exciting development and regeneration. A thriving modern Further Education College will allow us to deliver learning to tens of thousands of local and regional students and provide local employers with the skilled workforce they need to compete and

participate in a global economic environment.”

The car park will continue to operate as normal under the control of Luton Council until building works commence around late 2018.

The College has already placed both its current sites on the market to help fund this project.

Prospective buyers should contact the agents’ office based in Brindleyplace, Birmingham, directly, on: 0121 265 7500.