Fire-hit store set to open its doors again

Like a phoenix from the ashes, Asda Luton is set to reopen in two weeks after receiving a £7.6m makeover since it was forced to close following a devastating fire on March 6 this year.

Staff have been working tirelessly to bring a new look Luton store back to its shoppers, in addition the store has continued to support the local food bank collections.

The 44k square foot superstore on Wigmore Lane, will re-open on July 17 with a new look.

As well as providing all of its original offerings such as pizza, bakery, fish and rotisserie counters, new facilities will be added to the store’s layout. Features such as a halal counter, a travel bureau and a scan and go are what customers can expect, along with new changing rooms following the George fashion revamp.

The Luton store will unveil a new look and feel to existing facilities, along with click and collect services, which allow customer to order online with their selected collection date and time.

David White, general store manager at Asda Luton, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from the local community and we can’t wait to reopen. Everyone’s working really hard behind the scenes to get the store ready and we’re just really excited to get this store back up and running for customers.”

“On the back of the £7.6m investment into making over the store, we’ve added a variety of new services and product offerings for our customers. It’s the same Asda Luton store they know and love, and we’re back stronger and better than ever.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to serving the community and I’d like to thank all our colleagues and customers for the support we’ve received throughout our closure.