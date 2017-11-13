Charity boxes stolen from shops and pubs across Bedfordshire

Police are investigating after a number of charity boxes were stolen in Bedfordshire over the past fortnight.

The force has received 18 reports of charity pot thefts from various locations since Friday, October 27.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

The manager of Nisa Local, Ravenhill Way, in Lewsey Farm, Luton, has appealed for the public’s help in identifying a man after charity pot was stolen from the convenience store on Wednesday, November 8. The Making A Difference Locally charity pot was stolen from the store at around 10am.

Ben Jell, store manager, said: “He know what he is doing, the chain that secures the pot to the till area has been cut. For someone to steal from charity is disgusting, someone must recognise him. The money from that charity pot makes a difference to the people in Lewsey Farm, it goes to local charities and good causes. This year we have already donated to a local primary school, the NICU at the hospital, St Hugh’s Church and we planned to use that money to organise a Christmas dinner for the residents of Applegrove residential care home in Lewsey Farm.”

Police are also appealing for information after a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal charity box was stolen from Chalgrave Manor Golf Club in Chalgrave on Saturday, November 4, at around 2.10pm.

Inspector Louise Gent said: “We would urge anyone who knows who the man pictured to get in touch, as we believe he may have information that could help our enquiries. We are keen to recover the money from the charity box that members of the public had generously donated, and reunite it with the charity it was meant for.”

Police have also received reports of the following thefts across the county:

• On 28 October at around 2.15pm from a store in The Moakes, Luton

• On 31 October at around 6.55pm from a pub in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis

• On 2 November at around 1pm from a store in Church Street, Lidlington

• On 3 November between 4pm and 4.30pm from a store in Nicholas Way, Dunstable

• On 3 November at around 9.10am from a store in Katherine Drive, Dunstable

• On 4 November between 8.30am and 9am from a hotel in Beancroft Road, Marston Moretaine

• On 4 November at around 2.20pm from a store in High Street, Toddington

• On 5 November at around 11am from a store in Harlington Road, Toddington

• On 5 November between 12pm and 10.30pm from a pub in Fancott, Dunstable

• On 6 November between 2pm and 8pm from a pub in Market Square, Toddington

• On 7 November around 3.05pm from a store in Dunstable Road, Toddington

• On 7 November around 1.35pm from a store in The Moakes, Luton

• On 8 November around 10am from a store in Ravenhill Way, Luton

• On 8 November between 1.30pm and 6.30pm from a store in Watling Street, Hockliffe

• On 9 November 11.30am from a store in Bullpond Lane, Dunstable

A spokesperson for the force said: “Investigating officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry and are exploring the possibility that some of the incidents are linked.”

Adrian Purser, the chairman of Toddington Royal British Legion, said: “This young lad has been going into different places that have these poppy appeals and stealing them.

“He has been caught on camera, he appears to go in, check the place out and then go back and take the pot. Someone must recognise him from the image. All the money that has been stolen was for the royal British Legion.”

Anyone with any information about any of the above incidents is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101.