The Hayley Otway Theatre is performing Hairspray JR at the Court Theatre in Tring in June and have been invited to do a guest spot at the West End Adeplphi Theatre in May.

They have just one problem – they need someone to play Seaweed. He must be a great dancer and singer, ideally aged between 12 and 14 but anyone between 10 and 18 will be considered.

He must also be able to attend Saturday rehearsals at All Saints Academy in Dunstable. Call 07886 385799 for more info.