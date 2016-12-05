£200k theft of electrical equipment from Toddington Services Station

Police are in investigating after electrical equipment worth £200,000 was stolen from a vehicle at the MOTO Services at Toddington on the M1.

Between 3.15pm on Saturday, November 26 and 10pm on Sunday, November 27, the trailer of a lorry was broken into while the driver took a designated 24 hour break.

Around 20 pallets of Bose equipment was stolen.

Selina Bland from the Crime Service Team said: “Toddington Services is obviously very busy.

“If you were there between the times mentioned and saw anything suspicious, or if you have been offered any Bose equipment for sale which you believe to be suspicious, please let us know.

“This is a large scale theft and someone out there knows where this equipment is.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/48795/2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.