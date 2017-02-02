Anti-social behaviour means closure notice for former Toddington pub

Toddington residents will be happy to hear that Op Sentinel carried out yet another successful closure order.

Officers attended a derelict public house known as Bedford Arms in the village earlier today (Thursday) following a number of complaints from the residents about anti-social behaviour.

Inside the 'Bedford Arms'

Those residing in the closed premises were reported to cause nuisance to the neighbourhood through loud noise and littering in the area.

After police officers escorted the people present in the address, the building was secured and the site handed over to the lawful owner.

Inspector Jim Goldsmith from the Community team said: “Op Sentinel continues to close properties used for criminal and anti-social behaviour and Bedford Arms is now another one on the list of the successful actions of Bedfordshire Police.

“We are dedicated to protecting our communities and we treat all reports of crime seriously. We want to encourage our residents to come forward with information on the issues in their neighbourhood. As today actions have shown that we act on the intelligence submitted by the public.”

Op Sentinel is a dedicated team which tackled antisocial behaviour related crimes including on and off street drug dealing and prostitution, street drinking and nuisance behaviour. If you wish to raise issues in your neighbourhood to our attention you can email us on

OpSentinel@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk or if you are a resident of central Bedfordshire on OpSentinelCentral@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk .

Remember that if you wish to record a crime always call 101 or 999 in case of emergency or if the crime is still in progress. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.