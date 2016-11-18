Couple lose neglect appeal

The NSPCC has welcomed the news that the Appeal Court rejected a bid from a Luton mother and daughter to have their baby neglect convicton overturned.

Angela and Jessica Price were jailed last year for the death of Jessica’s seven month old son Imran.

The Luton court heard the couple, of Morris Close, had wilfully neglected the baby, who lost 17% of his body weight in just nine days. They were sentenced to a total of 16 years.

An NSPCC spokesman said: ”This was a tragic case where a young baby was needlessly robbed of his life. Neglect is the most common form of abuse in the UK and can wreak havoc on a child’s brain development, emotional well-being, ability to form relationships, and mental health.

“The levels of neglect displayed in this case simply do not belong to the 21st century.

“The NSPCC works to address child neglect and helps those who require support. Our free helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection. Adults can contact the helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000, by texting 88858 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk.”