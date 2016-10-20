Pervert’s plan to snatch child in Luton park

A dangerous paedophile who was waiting for the ‘perfect opportunity’ to abduct and sexually abuse a five year old child was yesterday given a 12 year sentence.

Stephen Kelly, 50, received a six year jail term with a further six year extended sentence by a judge who told him he posed a very significant threat to young children.

Kelly was caught by concerned police officers who found him sitting in a park where children were playing, Luton Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Nigel Ogborne said that Kelly had been convicted of possessing indecent images of children in 2015 and was being monitored by officers.

“The police were concerned about the defendant and were visiting him twice weekly as he was regarded as a very high risk sex offender.

“He admitted he posed a significant risk to young children and was waiting for the perfect opportunity to abduct and abuse a 5-year-old child,” he said.

He said Kelly (pictured above) was banned from going within 25 metres of a children’s park, play or recreation area and was also banned from being in possession of photographs of children.

On 16 August this year, four days after being brought to court to have the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order toughened, Kelly was seen in Manor Park in Luton at 3.15 in the afternoon.

He was arrested and his home in Luton was searched. Photographs of children were recovered along with lewd comments.

Kelly had also written two stories about abducting young children - one he had seen outside Sainsbury’s and another he had followed along Waldeck Road in Luton.

When questioned, he admitted he had followed a child and her mother in Waldeck Road at ten to two in the afternoon on 9 August.

Once they went into their home he said he stood outside the house for a minute.

Kelly, of Montrose Avenue, Luton, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and attempting to facilitate a child sex offence.

He had two previous convictions for possessing indecent images of children - from 1998 and 2015.

Dominic Woolard, defending, said: “He is a 50 year old man who lived alone. He has been very candid and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He is open to treatment and wants to be cured.”

Judge Michael Kay QC told Kelly: “You were intending to create an opportunity to abduct and sexually abuse a child.

“You need to be treated and you need to be treated in a custodial setting.”

Kelly will be eligible to apply for parole after he has served four years, but will only be released within the following 8 years if the parole board consider it is safe. He must register as a sex offender for life.

The judge commended the police officers who had been monitoring Kelly.