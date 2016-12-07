Dunstable mum’s anger after ‘misleading’ alphabites can’t spell son’s name

An angry mum has complained to Tesco because her bag of ‘alphabet’ potato shapes did not contain the correct letters to spell her son’s name.

Nichola Hart, 30, was left “very disappointed” to discover the £1 bag did not contain the letters ‘L’ and ‘O’, meaning she could not spell out ‘Logan’.

She then attempted to cover up the omission by replacing the ‘L’ with an ‘I’ and the ‘O’ with a ‘C’ - but her eagle-eyed four-year-old son quickly noticed the mistake.

Nichola was so furious she posted a complaint on Tesco’s Facebook page along with pictures of the letters spelling out ‘ICGAN’.

She wrote: “My son is 4 and learning his letters, I wanted to spell his name (Logan) to my shock there wasn’t any L’s or O’s but a lot of the repeated letters.

“In the end I improvised by using and ‘i’ as a ‘L’ a ‘C’ as a ‘O’ so spelled ‘icgan’ which obviously wasn’t his name.. he noticed this straight away and I had to explain why. Very disappointed.”

Nichola bought the 500g bag of Crispy Potato Letters from her local Tesco in Dunstable, Beds.

The mum-of-two, who also has a 14-month-old son Miller, served them up for Logan with chicken nuggets and baked beans.

She said: “It is misleading, why would you sell them as alpha-bites, really they should just be called ‘certain letter bites’.

“It was just lots of repeated letters, a lot of Y’s and a lot of J’s. I had to improvise, which wasn’t really nice.

“When Logan comes home from school he’s always practicing his letters.

“So I thought I’d buy some Alpha bites and then hopefully we could go through it at the dinner table.

“I thought that’s what most parents do, make it like a fun-time dinner.

“Obviously the person who made these from Tesco can’t have children.

“If you buy them you expect all the letters to be there, that’s why I emptied them all out.

“Apparently it does say on the packet that not all of the letters are in there, but again I don’t see the point in that.”

Tesco responded to the complaint on the Facebook: “I am sorry that you did not have the correct letters in you pack of Tesco potato alphabet letters.

“I understand that you were disappointed with the range of letters you had.

“The bags are packed with a random selection of letters, and we don’t state that you will get every letter.

“I apologise for any disappointment this causes.”