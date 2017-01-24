Glutton eats up town’s rubbish

More than 50 giant refuse sacks containing cigarette butts, chewing gum and other hard-to-reach litter have been collected by the Glutton machine since it arrived in Luton town centre two months ago.

It has been funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) as part of its commitment to provide additional cleaning services.

Since its launch in November, the machine has colleced 12,500 lites of rubbish and has been in operation for 245 hours.

It has a lengthy vacuuming nozzle to clear pavements cracks and kerbsites and is on loan to and operated by Luton Borough Council, while BID funds the maintenance costs.

Spokesman Gavin O’Brien said: “Improving the town centre environment to ensure it is an attractive place for visitors and workers is a major objective. We are delighted the machine has had such a positive impact.”

BID is also funding nine overnight targeted deep cleans in prominent town centre locations.

> For more information call 01582 510657.