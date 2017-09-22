Have you seen missing Billie from Luton?

A teenage girl from Luton has gone missing.

Billie Ricardo, 15, was last seen around Highbury Road at 9pm yesterday evening.

Billie is described as Asian, 5’3”, and of skinny build with long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue crew-neck jumper, dark jeans and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for Billie’s welfare and would urge Billie, or anyone who has seen her, to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 79 of today.