Inquiry after arson attack

An inquiry has been launched after an arson atack on a house in Bank Close, Luton in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

Beds Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire on the ground floor of the three bedroom house.

There was a deliberate arson attack to the front door of the property using a flammable accelerant.

The front door was completely destroyed and the hallway damaged by the fire.

The kitchen, lounge and landing were damaged by smoke.

Police are investigating the incident and no-one was injured in the incident.