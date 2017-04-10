LIVE UPDATES: Dunstable ‘proud as punch’ to welcome The Queen today

Excitement is brewing for The Queen’s visit to Dunstable today.

Arriving with Prince Philips, The Queen’s first engagement will be at Whipsnade Zoo where she will unveil a plaque to mark the formal opening of the Elephant Centre.

The Queen and The Duke will view an elephant being fed, and meet keepers before departing.

Following this, Her Majesty will officially open Priory View – the independent living scheme for older residents.

After touring the facility, the royals will then meet one of the residents and be shown their apartment.

Central Bedfordshire Council chairman, Cllr David Bowater, has described the “great honour” of the upcoming visit.

He said: “Everyone who has been involved with the launch of Priory View is delighted at this very exciting news.

“The residents and staff who live and work there, together with the many professionals who contributed to the development, will be proud as punch to welcome Her Majesty and His Royal Highness to their community.”