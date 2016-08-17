Party in the park to raise awareness for charity

A team of young people organised a fun day out for members of Sight Concern Bedfordshire.

The event was organised by the group, aged 18-23, as part of a summer school run by Luton South MP Gavin Shuker.

The group took members of Sight Concern Bedfordshire on a 4x4 experience

Haleema Ali, 22, Katie Barker, 20, Ferdusi Jahan, 21, all of Luton, Hannah Stock, 19, Azed Butt, 23, Owen Marlow, 19, and Corey Albone, 22, took the members to a 4x4 experience and arranged a party in the park.

Corey said: “The 4x4 drive went really well, everyone had a great time and enjoyed it.

“The charity helps a lot of people across Bedfordshire who are visually impaired. We will hopefully plan more fun events like this in the future.”

The charity’s volunteer coordinator, Mark Chapman, said: “It has been great to have the Summer School on board for the past two weeks, organising events and raising awareness about the visually impaired community in Bedfordshire.

“The determination and energy of young volunteers makes an enormous difference to Sight Concern’s members and regular staff, as well as being a fun and rewarding experience.”

For more information about volunteering with Sight Concern, call 01234 264023.