Luton Sixth Form College students learn about life in the Lords

Parliament’s second chamber came under the spotlight when a member of the House of Lords visited Luton Sixth Form College.

Baroness Young of Old Scone gave a talk to first year A level government and politics students about her life as a Labour peer.

She gave an insight into how the Lords holds the government to account and scrutinises legislation as it’s passed over from the House of Commons.

Other topics covered in an engaging hour-long session included the impact of Brexit, whether 16 and 17-year-olds should have the vote and even Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party.

Teacher Steve Coghlan said: “Having just learned about the role of the House of Lords in class, the students found Baroness Young’s visit very helpful and informative as she showed how relevant the House is in today’s politics.

“She was down-to-earth and related well to the students and they posed some really good questions to her.”

> Baroness Young is also chair of the Woodland Trust.