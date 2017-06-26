Man dies after allegedly setting self on fire in Houghton Regis

A man has died after allegedly setting himself on fire near a public park in Houghton Regis yesterday.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports that a man had suffered severe burns in a wooded area off Houghton Park in Houghton Regis, shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday).

“The man was airlifted to a specialist hospital in Essex, but sadly died from his injuries.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Beds Fire and Rescue service also attended the scene but the fire had already been put out on arrival.

An Essex Air Ambulance helicopter transported the man to hospital but sadly he could not be saved.