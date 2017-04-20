Redline moves into large Luton offices

A leading recruitment specialist has expanded into a bigger office in Luton – signalling their “commitment” to the town.

Redline Group has relocated to the modern ‘village’ in Butterfield business park in Luton.

Luton South MP Gavin Shuker was among the guests of honour to officially open the new head office.

Gavin said: “Their expansion continues to demonstrate Redline’s strong commitment to Luton – which is a great hub for local talented people.”

After experiencing over 60 per cent growth in the last two years, Redline needed to move from its Luton town centre base to a larger complex.

The firm specialises in technology recruitment and plans to expand its existing team of 50 staff to over 80 by 2018.

Redline group managing director Martin Crapper added: “Investment in the new office is supported by increasing our own internal recruitment activity in Luton and surrounding towns.

“We’re opening a new training academy to identify, mentor and train professionals into this specialist segment of the recruitment industry.”