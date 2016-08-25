Defeat drops Dunstable into relegation zone

Dunstable dropped into the Saracens Herts League Championship relegation zone after a 33-run loss to Langleybury on Saturday.

Ian Gilbert’s 4-43 restricted Langleybury to 235, before Sam Cherry top scored with 65 to take him past 1,400 runs for the season, but Dunstable could only reach 202-8.

The IIs moved back into a promotion spot in Division Four B after they chased 253 against Hertford IIIs.

Sam Marshall took three wickets and Rob Simpkins picked up 3-35 before Richard Kilduff got Dunstable’s chase off to a positive start with 76.

David Barker followed with 49 and Jason Strong added 42 as Dunstable reached 254-5.

The IIIs also won after smashing 320-8 against Letchworth Garden City IVs.

Ian Horton made 32 before a welcome half-century from Mehul Godhania, who hit 59 from just 65 balls with nine fours and a six.

However, it was Ben Adamson who top scored with a career-best 91 from just 56 balls that included 13 fours and two sixes.

Joe Moss chipped in with 25 before Dean Woods 16-ball 32 took Dunstable to their imposing total.

Godhania (3-30) and Adamson (2-32) then claimed five wickets between them as Dunstable restricted Letchworth to 184-8 from 50 overs to claim a huge 136-run win.

There were contrasting fortunes for the IVs who were lost by 70 runs to Great Barford and Mowsbury.

Sam Spokes claimed 3-22 for Dunstable whilst Kieran Barry returned 2-20 as Dunstable were set just 146 to win.

Only Freddie Lippiatt (24) could score more than 11 though as they were bowled out for just 76.

Dunstable Town’s Sunday side had a week off, but the IIs’ relegation from the Beds County League Division One was confirmed after defeat.

The hosts were set 233 to win by Biggleswade after they reached 232-9 from their 45 overs as Dave Barker took 3-45, with Andy Watts and Harry Wright claiming two wickets each.

Dunstable found themselves 36-5 in reply before 38 from Lee Pratt and James Bromhall got them back into the game.

Despite Watts’ unbeaten 31, Dunstable could only reach 189-8 from their 45 overs, losing by 43 runs.

The IIIs lost by 104 runs to Luton Town & Indians IIIs to leave them one point from safety. Adam Lewis moved to 43 wickets for the season taking 5-35 to bowl Indians out for just 163.

Lewis then top scored with 22, but Dunstable were all out for a paltry 59.