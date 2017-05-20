Indians struggle on more in Herts League

Luton Town and Indians struggled again on the second week of their Herts Premier Division campaign as they were bowled out for just 102 by Bishop’s Stortford.

Zainul Abadeen and Mohammed Irshad shared six wickets as they were set 270 to win by the hosts. Badal Naik offered some resistance with the bat with 29, but it couldn’t prevent a 167-run defeat.

The IIs hammered Sawbridgeworth IIs by 169 runs, racking up 310-3 and dismissing their opponents for 141.

Ayub Khan took 4-22 as the IIIs claimed their first win against Flamstead.

Shahzad Awan’s 80 and Mohammad Qamar’s 31 meant Luton reached 187 all out before Khan and Haroon Afridi (3-29) shared seven wickets to bowl Flamstead out for just 149.

The IVs were beaten heavily for the second consecutive week as they went down by 146 runs to Flitwick IIIs.

After being set a steep target of 324 in 50 overs Sayvar Malik top scored with 43, but this was too little too late after 27 from Majid Hussain and Musa Ilyas as they were all out for just 177.

Luton’s Sunday batting woes continued on Sunday as the first team were dismissed for 55 on Sunday after their 104 all out last weekend.

Divyesh Patel took 3-27 to reduce Lutonian to a modest 188, but Luton collapsed inside 30 overs in reply as only two batsmen made it into double figures.

The IIs fared better with the bat hitting 198 against Great Brickhill but couldn’t claim a win.

Tegbir Singh hit 42 followed by 39 apiece from Mohammed Qamar and Harsimran Jit Singh.

Despite two wickets each from Ayub Khan and Samsher Singh, Great Brickhill reached 199-5.

Nadim Hossain made 60 for the IIIs against Sandy but that wasn’t enough as they were all out for 177 in reply to their visitors 223-6, where Nazmul Islam took 3-39.

Waqar Arif took an impressive 4-26 for the IVs to reduce Elstow to 188-6 but Luton were all out for a paltry 55 in reply.