Baker fuming as Hatters Ladies are held by Stevenage

Luton Town Ladies were held by basement side Stevenage Ladies in their FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One clash on Sunday.

The visitors went close early on as Nicola Henman’s effort rolled just wide, while she saw another shot saved by the keeper.

A goal-line clearance then denied Jo Rutherford the opening and Zara Carroll’s free kick was saved as the half ended 0-0.

In the second period, Stevenage went ahead through Donna McGuigan, as Luton almost replied immediately, Lucy Webster beating three players, only to see her cross cleared.

With eight minutes to go, Luton were on level terms as Henman was brought down in the area and Carroll converted the resulting penalty.

Hatters looked for a winner, Carroll smashing over from eight yards, while her corner was cleared off the line. However, she then dubiously saw red, but try as they might, Luton couldn’t force a victory.

After the game, manager Nikki Baker admitted she was frustrated with the result, saying: “I am severely disappointed to come here and only get a point.

“We didn’t do ourselves any justice at all and we weren’t good enough to win the game.

“I am frustrated because in the first half alone we had 13 attempts on goal, and our keeper hasn’t made a save all game really. We have to be more clinical and it has cost us.

“We have scored 10 goals in two games against two really good sides in our past two games then we come here against these and can’t score from open play.”

Hatters host Portsmouth in the FA Cup this weekend.