Blair makes a fine start in Cyprus

Luton javelin thrower Jo Blair recorded her furthest ever distance abroad after competing in the Cyprus U20 National Championships at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Sunday.

Blair managed four throws over 52m, the longest being measured at 53.52m, which puts her 4m clear of any other female javelin thrower in the UK.

She is looking forward to a busy month which starts on May 14 at the Bedford County Championships held at the Bedford International Stadium.

She is then hoping for another international vest at the Loughborough International on May 21.

Blair, who took part in the Nitro event in Australia recently, has been set goals this term by coach David Burrell.

He said: “I want her to get two qualifying distances.

“The first being 57m which is the Commonwealth Games standard and the tough one is 61.40m for the World Championships in London.

“The next goal is to be top of the rankings to get a GB vest for the European Team Championships in Lille, France during June and July to try to defend her British Championship at the World Trials.

“My dream for her is to compete in London 2017.”