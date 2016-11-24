Putteridge SC swim to a super second spot at Championships

Putteridge SC finished a magnificent second in the medal table at the 2016 East Region Winter Championships.

The club had their biggest squad to date qualify, with 15 swimmers taking part, as a phenomenal first day saw PBs galore, with a number making finals and being crowned champions too.

Brandon Nabarro, 19, won the 200m IM final, Lawrence Palmer, 24, triumphed in the 100m breaststroke final with Nabarro finishing second.

Nabarro then broke the Beds ASA County Record in the 50m freestyle, while Liam Curran, 18, made the final of the 50m butterfly and claimed bronze.

Lauren Simpkins, 18, reached the 100m freestyle final and was just touched out to fourth.

The club entered the 4x100m freestyle event for the first time as Palmer, Curran, Jordan Batson, 20, and Nabarro held on for dear life to win, beating Hatfield and Basildon, who had lifted the trophy for the last decade, by .02 seconds.

The following day saw Ryan Jarvis, 17, swim a PB in the 100m freestyle, while 13-year-old Ellie Matthews followed suit in the 50m freestyle and just missed out in the final of the 200m breaststroke.

Nathan Swift, 15, now regaining his best form, clocked PBs in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke, as did Elise Crick, 16, in the 200m breaststroke.

Bleu Wildman, 15, gained experience in the 200m backstroke and Raffi Graci, 15, managed a PB in the 50m breaststroke.

In the finals session, Curran took bronze in the 100m butterfly, Palmer won the 200m breaststroke, while Nabarro broke the Beds ASA County record in the 100m IM final to claim gold, with Palmer in second.

Batson, Nabarro and Palmer also reached the final of the 50m breaststroke, with Putteridge taking first, second and third.

The last event was the men’s 4x100m medley relay, as Curran, Palmer, Nabarro and Batson produced a gutsy race to triumph, just missing out on breaking the regional record.

Head coach Lesley Batson said: “I am lost for words. What our swimmers achieved this weekend showed such strength of character and resilience as the energy we provided around poolside was so strong.”

“More than anything though our swimmers thoroughly enjoyed themselves. I do have to say a massive thank you to our parents who bought our younger swimmers down to watch the final session and all our other swimmers who came down to support.”