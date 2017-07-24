A summer of play at Wrest

English Heritage will host a series of summer events at Wrest Park this summer which promise to keep the whole family entertained.

Every week during the summer break there will be different events for children of all ages to enjoy, including hands-on historical adventures, an archaeological dig and adventures in Wrest Park’s vast gardens.

The programme begins this week with Awesome Archaeology, when children will be able to get their hands dirty and become daring archaeologists for the day.

Then from Monday July 31 July to Friday August 4, it’s time for Victorian Delights, when young visitors will be able to get lost in a world of fun as they travel back to Victorian days.

From Monday August 7 to Friday August 11, the Train the Troops event will allow children to become Home Front heroes as they discover Wrest Park’s wartime past and get a hands on experience of what it was like to be a soldier on the front line.

New for 2017 is Fairy Finders, running from Monday August 14 to Friday August 18, offering a magical experience when children and families will get to join Victorian adventurers as they tip toe around the gardens, telling fascinating stories.

And Victorian’s Worst Jobs takes place from Monday August 21 to Friday August 25. Children will discover the vile Victorian jobs their history teacher is too scared to tell them about.

See www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark for more.