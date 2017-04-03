Enter a world of dreams with bubble magic in Dunstable

There’s a chance to experience the magic of bubbles like never before when Louis Pearl comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable this month.

Known as the Amazing Bubble Man, Louis returns from a triumphant world tour with his unique show that has been delighting audiences of all ages around the world for years. The world’s leading ‘bubbleologist’ is back by popular demand, having sold out at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In his career which stretches back more than 30 years, Louis estimates he has created over three million bubbles.

He has written two books about bubbles, made a film called Lights, Camera, Bubbles! and has appeared on numerous TV shows.

Louis said: “The way I look at it, bubbles are about what’s happening right now.

“That is what is so special about bubbles – they pull everyone into being with them right in the moment.

“Bubbles are also like dreams. They take people into a dream world.”

Louis uses a range of effects to create bubbles, which he crafts into every imaginable shape, from square bubbles to huge bubbles, doughnut bubbles, volcanoes, tornados, rocket bubbles, flying saucers and alien creatures.

The show comes to the venue on Thursday, April 20, at 11.30am. Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £10 for children. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.