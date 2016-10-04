Russians bring Swan Lake to Dunstable

Performers from Russia are bringing one of the world’s favourite ballets to Dunstable on Sunday, October 9.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House will present Swan Lake at the Grove Theatre in the town.

Swan Lake is arguably one of the most loved and challenging ballets, not least thanks to Tchaikovsky’s instantly recognisable and timeless score, but also the great Pas de Deux, Pas de Quatre and iconic Dance des Petits Cygnes.

The story moves from the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation.

It tells of a princess turned into a swan by an evil curse – with the audience discovering whether Prince Siegfried’s love will prove strong enough to save her.

Swan Lake is known for capturing the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House aims to bring the passion and vibrancy of Russia to the ballet.

It has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality, and never fails to delight audiences.

The production is directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky.

Producer Alexej Ignatow said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm.

Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book tickets and for more information.