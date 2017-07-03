Rare chance to see landmark play in Dunstable

It’s a play that was a huge success, spawning a film and a musical – and audiences in Dunstable will be treated to a rare run of it this month.

The Philadelphia Story was first performed in 1939 in the USA and was written specifically for Katherine Hepburn by Philip Barr. Its popularity was such that it was turned into a musical – High Society.

But it is rarely performed in Britain – and Dunstable Rep believes it is the only theatre company in the UK presenting the show this year.

Malcolm Farrar, a new director for the company, brings his vast theatrical experience to the show.

He said: “The Philadelphia Story is a landmark in theatrical history.

“Although, on the surface, it appears to be a deeply intensive story, it is beautifully written by Philip Barry as a subtle comedy, creating tears of both humour and emotion in every way.”

The play tells the story of the spoilt daughter of a very rich Philadelphia family. Having been divorced, she is now getting married again to a very different person. But the new opportunity of a happy life however is not as clear cut as she imagines, making her rethink her life in every way.

The Philadelphia Story runs at the Little Theatre from Friday July 7 to Saturday July 15 at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £10 for members and £14 for non-members.

Visit www.littletheatre.org.uk, email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book or for more information,