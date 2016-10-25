Russell Brand gets Exposed in Dunstable

Comedian, actor and writer Russell Brand is bringing his distinctive style of political and philosophical comedy to Dunstable next month.

In his new show, Exposed, Brand explores the nature of reality and who we are, along with topics such as the media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death.

Brand will examining the journey from his past life to his new-found “spiritual self” and questioning whether he really is spiritually enlightened or just having a mental breakdown.

He comes to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday, November 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £27.50 plus booking fee.

Russell Brand is one of many comedians coming to the Grove over the coming months. Jon Richardson, best known as team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, presents Old Man, in which he will complain about the state of the world – and offer no solutions – on Friday, April 7, at 8pm.

Multi-talented comedian Omid Djalili comes to the venue on March 11 at 8pm. The award-winning comedian and actor, who has appeared in Hollywood films, television shows and the West End, presents Shmuck for a Night, described as “an energetic and captivating comedy masterclass that is intelligent, sometimes provocative and definitely entertaining”.

Or, for a more regular fix of comedy, join a new line-up of comedians from the London circuit each month with Barnstormers Stand-Up Comedy. The next night is Thursday, November 17, at 8pm.

Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk for more information or to book tickets.