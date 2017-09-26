Return to Dibley at theatre in Dunstable

A Luton theatre group is returning to the comical world of the Rev Geraldine Granger for their latest production, which starts next week.

The Griffin Players are staging The Vicar of Dibley Part 2 at the Little Theatre in Dunstable from Wednesday to Saturday, October 4 to 7.

The BBC’s hugely popular comedy ran for three series and nine specials. So when the Griffins first visited the fictitious village of Dibley four years ago directors John O’Leary and Bekka Prideaux had the unenviable task of getting nearly 14 hours into a play of less than two hours.

John said: “The original play was very popular and so much fun to do.

“And with such a wealth of wonderful un-mined material to choose from, a return to the crazy world of the Rev Geraldine Granger was almost inevitable”.

Subtitled The Wholly, Holy, Happy Ending, the new play picks up the story of Geraldine several years later. After so many years in Dibley, Geraldine is feeling unhappy – because having conducted countless weddings for others, she still remains depressingly single herself. However when an attractive young man arrives in the parish Geraldine is instantly smitten – and may find her true love after all.

Royalties from the show will go to Comic Relief.

Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk for more information or to book.