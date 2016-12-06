Village panto at its best with Snow White in Toddington

Fans of community theatre are in for a festive treat when the pantomime favourite Snow White is staged in Toddington this month.

Toddington Amateur Dramatics Society presents the much-loved tale on Friday, December 9, Saturday, December 10, Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, with a mixture of evening shows and matinees. The show takes place in the society’s own Victorian theatre.

And society spokeswoman Sue Sachon is keen for as many people as possible to try a village pantomime.

She said: “Pantomime is communal –it is part of every local theatre’s long tradition, and you can be part of it, too.

“TADS Theatre is a lovely, intimate little theatre where you can enjoy local panto to the full.”

Audiences can enjoy booing Queen Imperia, who, with little money left in her purse, hopes to use the dark arts to seduce young Prince Ferdinand to gain his wealth. Find out what happens when Ferdinand falls in love with her beautiful step-daughter, Snow White – and the wicked Queen transforms herself into an old crone, who puts Snow White into a deep sleep, with the aid of a magically poisoned apple.

Sue added: “Cheer the heroes, join in the songs, and enjoy this wonderful fairy tale with a twist.”

Matinees take place at 2.30pm on Sunday 11 and Saturday 17, with evening performances taking place at 7.30pm on each day.

Tickets cost £8 and £6. Call 07952 633234, visit www.tadstheatre.org, or email boxoffice@tadstheatre.org to book.