REVEALED: Luton Town's best international XI

With Euro 2020 starting this week, a special poll was run on the Luton News website asking supporters to select their best ever team of internationals who have represented the Hatters. The only rule was they had to win a cap while at Kenilworth Road and to see who made the final cut, check out the full team below.
1. GK: Ron Baynham (England) - 43%
Talented goalkeeper won three caps while at the Hatters, making his debut in February 1955. Currently the oldest surviving player to have represented England after turning 92 last week.
2. RB: Seamus Dunne (Ireland) - 41%
Right back joined Luton from Shelbourne and went on to win 15 caps for his country after a first appearance against France in 1953.
3. LB: Mal Donaghy (Northern Ireland) - 88%
One of Town's classiest defenders, he made his international debut in May 1980, winning 58 caps during his time at Kenilworth Road, playing in both the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.
4. CD: Syd Owen (England) - 35%
Former Town skipper and manager earned three England caps during his lengthy career with Luton. Called up for the 1954 World Cup Finals in Switzerland too, playing in the opening 4-4 draw against Belgium.